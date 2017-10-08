Marijuana billboards on Highway 101 banned, media fact check

October 8, 2017

A recent Tribune editorial claims that state legislators are currently considering a ban on marijuana billboards on state highways; and if passed, the pot billboards on Highway 101 would need to come down. Contrary to the Tribune’s reporting, state law already bans advertising marijuana on Highway 101. [Cal Coast Times]

Following the 2016 passage of Prop 64, which bans marijuana ads on billboards located on California interstate highways or state highways that cross the border of any other state, billboard owner Cliff Branch informed Diamond Cannabis Direct that their billboard advertising violates state law. The cannabis billboards are slated to be removed before 2018, Branch said.

The Tribune editorial references a 2016 Sacramento Bee article that is not only outdated, but does not pertain to billboards on interstate highways. The article relates to the impact of Assembly Bill 64 on marijuana billboard advertising on non-interstate highways.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

