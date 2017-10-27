Pismo Beach man kills romantic interest and then himself
A 63-year-old Pismo Beach man is suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old Grover Beach woman he had been dating and then turning the gun on himself, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]
On Thursday at about 10 p.m., a woman reported that she had found the bodies of a woman and a man in a single-family home in the 1100 block of St. John Circle. Officers determined that both the man and woman had suffered a single gunshot wound, and a loaded 9mm was found at the scene.
A joint investigation conducted by Grover Beach police and San Luis Obispo County’s Sheriff’s deputies resulted in the determination that the woman was the victim of a homicide, and the man subsequently committed suicide, a police department press release states.
