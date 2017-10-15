Racism allegations lead to $150,000 settlement

A black South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District plant operator won a $150,000 settlement after complaining that district officials were discriminating and retaliating against him. The district announced Friday that it had reached a settlement agreement with plant superintendent John Clemons. [Cal Coast Times]

Clemons resigned from the district effective Oct 13 after more than four years as chief plant operator. Clemons was hired in the spring of 2013, when the district was facing more than $1 million in fines foe environmental violations and allegations of conflicts on interest.

Under the allegations of conflicts of interest and mismanagement, former plant administrator John Wallace resigned in 2013. Before Wallace stepped down, the district regularly spent more than $4 million a year.

On May 1, 2013, Clemons became the chief plant operator. Less than a year later, the plant was operating cleaner at less than 50 percent the cost, according to financial reports obtained from the district.

