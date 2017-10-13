SLO County repeatedly failed to correct jail deficiencies

October 12, 2017

More than a month before two men died and a third man seriously injured himself while in county custody, a San Luis Obispo County official said the county had corrected inadequacies regarding the treatment of mentally ill inmates. Following a $5 million dollar settlement to the family of one of the deceased men, the county is again claiming it has changed its procedures. [Cal Coast Times]

For years, San Luis Obispo County employees have lodged complaints about the mistreatment of mentally ill people in county custody. In addition, mandatory bi-yearly investigations have found the jail’s treatment of the mentally ill in violation of state law.

In 2012, several nurses lodged complaints about jail conditions through the county’s whistleblower hotline. The staffers, who have asked to remain unnamed because of fear of retaliation, said their concerns were dismissed.

In 2015, jail inspectors determined that the county had failed to comply with state requirements regarding adequate staffing, policies and the proper use of restraints and rubber rooms.

