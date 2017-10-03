SLO County’s marijuana decision raises ethics questions

As the SLO County Board of Supervisors takes up the Planning Commission’s recommendations to approve a county’s marijuana ordinance, questions are being raised about claims of backroom deals and influence peddling for marijuana operations that will be worth millions of dollars. [Cal Coast Times]

A handful of members of SLO NORML, a local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill told members he would support their efforts on behalf of small grower if they supported him financially.

In Sept. 2016, Hill spoke about the future of the local marijuana industry at a SLO NORML meeting. Near the end of his speech, a member asked Hill what they needed to do to get Hill to support the small growers.

“Hill said, ‘It all depends how much money you put into envelopes,’ ” said the attendee who asked to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation. “I don’t know how much was put into the envelopes.”

