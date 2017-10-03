Front Page  »  

SLO County’s marijuana decision raises ethics questions

October 3, 2017

Supervisor Adam Hill, photo by Daniel Blackburn

As the SLO County Board of Supervisors takes up the Planning Commission’s recommendations to approve a county’s marijuana ordinance, questions are being raised about claims of backroom deals and influence peddling for marijuana operations that will be worth millions of dollars. [Cal Coast Times]

A handful of members of SLO NORML, a local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill told members he would support their efforts on behalf of small grower if they supported him financially.

In Sept. 2016, Hill spoke about the future of the local marijuana industry at a SLO NORML meeting. Near the end of his speech, a member asked Hill what they needed to do to get Hill to support the small growers.

“Hill said, ‘It all depends how much money you put into envelopes,’ ” said the attendee who asked to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation. “I don’t know how much was put into the envelopes.”

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.







5 Comments

  1. fhill123 says:
    10/03/2017 at 6:48 pm

    You might get high little napoleon but you will never be tall!!

    (14) 22 Total Votes - 18 up - 4 down
  2. jimmy_me says:
    10/03/2017 at 3:46 pm

    San Luis Pay-to-play-bo.

    (11) 19 Total Votes - 15 up - 4 down
  3. c.d.cox says:
    10/03/2017 at 1:05 pm

    This county has some of the best politicians that money can buy.

    (4) 4 Total Votes - 4 up - 0 down
  4. Jorge Estrada says:
    10/03/2017 at 9:43 am

    If a Board member is a user of Marijuana, should they be allowed to vote on this federally illegal drug ordinance? If a Board member has a Medical Marijuana, doctor’s permission, card, could he be addicted and possibly vote to support his habit? Just curious about these verifiable circumstances.

    (1) 45 Total Votes - 23 up - 22 down
  5. JB Bronson says:
    10/03/2017 at 9:02 am

    Atta boy Adam. Our own local swamp or abscess that needs to be drained.

    (23) 39 Total Votes - 31 up - 8 down

