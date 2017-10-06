SLO’s more than $148 million in unfunded liabilities
Over the past 15 years, the city of San Luis Obispo’s unfunded pension liabilities have gone from $0 to nearly $150 million and rising. And with SLO’s annual payment to the California Public Employee Retirement System (CalPERS) set to more than double over the span of a decade, city officials are now scrambling to fill a projected $8.9 million budget gap over the next three years. [Cal Coast Times]
Late last month, outgoing city manager Katie Lichtig handed the baton to Derek Johnson, whom she selected to be her successor. The change in management comes at a turbulent time for the city with SLO’s unfunded pension liabilities spiking approximately $22 million over the past year and CalPERS ordering local agencies to make larger contributions to their retirement plans.
As of June 2015, San Luis Obispo had $126 million of unfunded liabilities in its retirement plans. The most recent figures released by CalPERS show, as of June 2016, the city has more than $148 million in unfunded liabilities.
