Speaker accuses SLO County of conflicts of interest in cannabis rules
October 22, 2017
San Luis Obispo County supervisors continued sparing over marijuana regulations on Friday. After a full day of contentious debate and allegations of conflicts of interest, the supervisors voted to limit the number of pot grows and reaffirmed plans to ban storefront distribution of cannabis. [Cal Coast Times]
On Oct. 17, the first day of the cannabis regulation hearing, many of the speakers voiced concerns over water usage, smell and safety concerns surrounding marijuana grows. Friday’s speakers were primarily cannabis industry insiders who asked the supervisors to allow the marijuana industry to self regulate.
Supporting self-regulation, Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson said that wide-scale marijuana production would bring financial benefits to the county. Hill said that the vast majority of local residents had voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana as a reason for few regulations.
Opponents of a largely unregulated marijuana industry argued that the public voted to legalize recreational marijuana use and not an unregulated industry. Neighbors of some grows voiced concerns with water usage, chemicals, trash and people with guns guarding their cannabis.
I read, “Adam Hill said that the vast majority of local residents had voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana as a reason for few regulations”. If that is true, then the obvious place to grow and sell marijuana is where the vast majority of voters live. It should be out in the open for easy supervision negating the need for fire arms and in a couple of years the vast majority may again vote to expand there will on to others who live in the more private areas of the county. As for the read, “Hill and Gibson claim of wide-scale marijuana production would bring financial benefit to the county”, this equates to a very large amount of export just like the cartels. Is this a NAFTA ploy, like we are going to fill the abandoned pangas and pilot them back to Mexico? I am shocked that we have leaders that talk about the money that can be earned by selling Federally illegal drugs while hard earned money (your taxes) is being given away.