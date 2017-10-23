Speaker accuses SLO County of conflicts of interest in cannabis rules

October 22, 2017

San Luis Obispo County supervisors continued sparing over marijuana regulations on Friday. After a full day of contentious debate and allegations of conflicts of interest, the supervisors voted to limit the number of pot grows and reaffirmed plans to ban storefront distribution of cannabis. [Cal Coast Times]

On Oct. 17, the first day of the cannabis regulation hearing, many of the speakers voiced concerns over water usage, smell and safety concerns surrounding marijuana grows. Friday’s speakers were primarily cannabis industry insiders who asked the supervisors to allow the marijuana industry to self regulate.

Supporting self-regulation, Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson said that wide-scale marijuana production would bring financial benefits to the county. Hill said that the vast majority of local residents had voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana as a reason for few regulations.

Opponents of a largely unregulated marijuana industry argued that the public voted to legalize recreational marijuana use and not an unregulated industry. Neighbors of some grows voiced concerns with water usage, chemicals, trash and people with guns guarding their cannabis.

Read the rest of the article here.

Loading...