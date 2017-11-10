Adam Hill sends homophobic email to critic

November 9, 2017

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Hill sent a bizarre email Friday afternoon suggesting a local critic’s marriage is a sham and that the critic is attracted to Hill. As a county supervisor, Hill was passed over in January for chairman of the board of supervisors because of his frequent outbursts and strange rants. [Cal Coast Times]

Over the past few days, Hill has written several Facebook posts claiming San Luis Obispo resident Keith Gurnee has a homosexual interest in him. In response to a Cal Coast Times article about Hill’s earlier allegations, Hill sent Gurnee an email from his official county email account suggesting Gurnee is secretly homosexual.

In the past, Hill has apologized multiple times for attacking people who question or disagree with him. After public scrutiny, Hill often refers to his posts and emails as satire and jokes. Even so, some members of the community have voiced their concerns.

“Sordid, unprofessional, uncalled for, maybe there should be a grand jury inquiry into the performance/conduct of BOS!,” Lynne Newhouse responded to Hill’s rant on Facebook.

Hill’s Friday afternoon email to Keith Gurnee:

“T. Bone, you little minx. It’s 2017! Everything is fluid now, no longer will your patriarchal controls be accepted by most humans! Lighten up, you’re no doubt attractive and even intelligible (not necessarily intelligent) to some—especially trolls with the same ugly old-fashioned impulses as you ! Why must you obsess over one human (me) who doesn’t dig your prescriptions?

