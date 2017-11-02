Baltodano and Marino appointed to SLO County Superior Court judgeships

November 2, 2017

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointments of Hernaldo J. Baltodano and Jesse J. Marino to judgeships in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. [Cal Coast Times]

Baltodano, 41, of San Luis Obispo, has been a partner at Baltodano and Baltodano LLP since 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Davis.

Baltodano fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael L. Duffy. Baltodano is a Democrat.

Jesse J. Marino, 46, of San Luis Obispo, has served as a deputy district attorney at the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office since 2004. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Read the rest of the article at Cal Coast Times.

