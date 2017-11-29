Charles Tenborg pays restitution to CalRecycle for false claims

November 29, 2017

A CalCoastNews investigation has led to the payment of almost $35,000 to CalRecycle in a false claim investigation of Charles Tenborg, a contractor working with the San Luis Obispo Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA). [Cal Coast Times]

Tenborg paid $34,634 in restitution to the state after a CalRecycle investigation found that Tenborg had submitted false representations for government funds to the Covered Electronic Waste Recycling and Recovering Program, according to CalRecycle.

Early this year, CalRecycle levied 17 notices of violation against Charles Tenborg for asking for payments for processing or dismantling electronic waste that was not processed or dismantled. From March 2014 through July, Tenborg’s company received more than $30,000 for the false claims, according to the notices of violation.

In response to the notices of violation, Tenborg claimed issues with inadequate staffing and oversight had led to the false claims.

Read the entire article, the notice of violation from the state and the stipulated payment agreement on Cal Coast Times.

