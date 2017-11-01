FPPC finds Grover Beach councilman violated campaign disclosure laws

California’s political watchdog sent a warning to Grover Beach Councilman Jeff Lee on Oct. 13, because he failed to end his 2016 campaign with a zero balance and then transferred more than $3,000 to another account. [Cal Coast Times]

The Fair Political Practices Commission found that Lee’s campaign failed to report a transfer of $3,398.29 from a 2016 committee to a 2020 committee. In addition, the bank balance disclosed was insufficient to cover expenses.

California law requires candidates to report transfers of funds and to have no remaining money in an account before canceling a committee.

The FPPC verified the violations, which were first reported by local government watchdog Kevin Rice, according to case documents. The agency, which sent a warning letter, said they decided not to levy a fine because it was Lee’s first violation and he had taken action to correct the issues.

“However, the Enforcement Division has decided to close this case with this warning letter rather than a fine because you filed amendments to the erroneous campaign statements immediately after contact and you have no prior history of violating the Act,” the FPPC says in the warning letter.

