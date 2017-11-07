SLO’s manhunt for watermelon painting vandal
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a “vandal” who spray painted a rock at Bishop Peak to look like a watermelon, and if caught, the person could be charged with a felony. [Cal Coast Times]
City workers plan to remove the spray paint from the rock, while police plan to charge the suspect with vandalism. If it ends up costing $1,000 or more to clean up the rock, the suspect would face a felony charge. If the cleanup costs less than $1,000, the suspect would face a misdemeanor.
Authorities have yet to identify a suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to call the police department at (805) 781-7317.
Geniuses at work. Come to SLO and visit the world famous “MWR: Mysterious Watermelon Rock”. Unlike gumball alley, the MWR does not smell like piss. Ka-ching.
The thing to me is, it wasn’t the vandals rock to paint. The vandal made the decision to claim domain over it, and decided to impose his/her artwork upon us all. Selfish.