SLO’s manhunt for watermelon painting vandal

November 7, 2017

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a “vandal” who spray painted a rock at Bishop Peak to look like a watermelon, and if caught, the person could be charged with a felony. [Cal Coast Times]

City workers plan to remove the spray paint from the rock, while police plan to charge the suspect with vandalism. If it ends up costing $1,000 or more to clean up the rock, the suspect would face a felony charge. If the cleanup costs less than $1,000, the suspect would face a misdemeanor.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to call the police department at (805) 781-7317.

