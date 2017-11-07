Front Page  »  

SLO’s manhunt for watermelon painting vandal

November 7, 2017

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a “vandal” who spray painted a rock at Bishop Peak to look like a watermelon, and if caught, the person could be charged with a felony. [Cal Coast Times]

City workers plan to remove the spray paint from the rock, while police plan to charge the suspect with vandalism. If it ends up costing $1,000 or more to clean up the rock, the suspect would face a felony charge. If the cleanup costs less than $1,000, the suspect would face a misdemeanor.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to call the police department at (805) 781-7317.







Loading...
Related:


12 Comments

  1. jimmy_me says:
    11/08/2017 at 9:16 am

    Geniuses at work. Come to SLO and visit the world famous “MWR: Mysterious Watermelon Rock”. Unlike gumball alley, the MWR does not smell like piss. Ka-ching.

    (9) 9 Total Votes - 9 up - 0 down
  2. azuresees says:
    11/08/2017 at 6:51 am

    The thing to me is, it wasn’t the vandals rock to paint. The vandal made the decision to claim domain over it, and decided to impose his/her artwork upon us all. Selfish.

    (-8) 12 Total Votes - 2 up - 10 down

Leave a Comment




Comment Guidelines
﻿