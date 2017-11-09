Supervisor Adam Hill accused of gay bashing

November 9, 2017

In response to critical commentary about his contentious behavior, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill lashed out Keith Gurnee claiming his critic has a homosexual interest in him. [Cal Coast Times]

“T. Keith has a bad crush on me and no matter how many times I tell him he’s not my type and that he should maybe try Grindr, he still writes all these valentines, dozens of obsessive ‘I Want You’s,’ ” Hill wrote on Facebook. “As we know, some men, especially ones with the raw sexual charisma of T. Keith, don’t know how to take no for an answer.”

In response to Hill’s post, Gurnee sent an email to the all five members of the SLO County Board of Supervisors accusing Hill of gay bashing.

“Well Adam, you’ve done it again,” Gurnee wrote to the board. “Having just read your disgusting, delusional, and laughable post about your vast misperceptions of me. It’s obvious you don’t have a clue on how to judge people. I’ve been happily married to my wife of 47 years and I’m as straight as they come.

“I do not take your comments as bashing me, they’re bashing gays and that’s a shame. How can you stoop so low as an elected public official to throw such offal? I seriously suggest you get some counseling.”

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

Loading...