Supervisors Hill and Gibson attack board majority, fact check

November 1, 2017

More than a dozen times since losing the board majority, San Luis Obispo County supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson have claimed that their conservative counterparts are incompetent, bad to staff and fail to understand the facts. In a recent Tribune opinion piece, Hill and Gibson blame the board majority for an alleged “budget deficit” and marijuana rules they deem are unsafe. [Cal Coast Times]

So lets check their facts.

“When breezy ideology trumps math, when political dogma substitutes for reasoned analysis, we can end up going from a healthy budget surplus to deficit overnight,” Hill and Gibson wrote.

However, the current 2016-2017 budget, which the board majority voted to approve in June, is not in a deficit.

While working on a 2017-2018 projected budget, a county staffer misstated the expenses. As a result, the county produced a proposed budget that was based on inaccurate numbers. In February, the board will discuss and reconfigure the proposed budget, which is unlikely to remain in the red.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

