Wade Horton selected as SLO County’s new administrator

November 8, 2017

Following a nationwide searched, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors hired from within, selecting Public Works Director Wade Horton to be the county’s next chief administrative officer. Horton received unanimous approval from the board at a meeting on Tuesday. [Cal Coast Times]

Horton, a United States Navy veteran, has served as SLO County’s public works director since 2014. Previously, he worked for the city of San Luis Obispo, serving as deputy director of utilities and managing SLO’s water program.

As the county’s top executive, Horton will oversee a $590 million annual budget and a staff of 2,800.

Read entire article at Cal Coast Times.

