Wade Horton selected as SLO County’s new administrator
November 8, 2017
Following a nationwide searched, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors hired from within, selecting Public Works Director Wade Horton to be the county’s next chief administrative officer. Horton received unanimous approval from the board at a meeting on Tuesday. [Cal Coast Times]
Horton, a United States Navy veteran, has served as SLO County’s public works director since 2014. Previously, he worked for the city of San Luis Obispo, serving as deputy director of utilities and managing SLO’s water program.
As the county’s top executive, Horton will oversee a $590 million annual budget and a staff of 2,800.
Congratulations to Mr. Horton. Really too bad that the County probably spent a large amount of our taxpayer’s money when they knew from the get go who they were going to hire. Well after all it’s that “free money” that’s there to do with whatever you want.
Obviously Wade Horton has a smile that is contagious (congrats). His path has been a steadfast trajectory upward and my hope is that his continued focus will greatly benefit the general public.