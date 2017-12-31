Rodent infestation closes Cayucos Super Market

December 30, 2017

The Cayucos Super Market was closed on Wednesday after inspectors with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department discovered a rat and mouse infestation.

In response to a complaint, county staff inspected the Cayucos Super Market and found evidence of the rodent infestation. At the time, the county gave the store’s owner several days to fix the problem.

At a re-inspection, the county found droppings and bite marks.

Before the market can be re-open, the owners are required to get rid of the infestation, seal possible rodent access points outside of the store and sanitize the store.

