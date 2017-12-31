Rodent infestation closes Cayucos Super Market
December 30, 2017
The Cayucos Super Market was closed on Wednesday after inspectors with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department discovered a rat and mouse infestation.
In response to a complaint, county staff inspected the Cayucos Super Market and found evidence of the rodent infestation. At the time, the county gave the store’s owner several days to fix the problem.
At a re-inspection, the county found droppings and bite marks.
Before the market can be re-open, the owners are required to get rid of the infestation, seal possible rodent access points outside of the store and sanitize the store.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. (moderator@calcoastnews.com Comment Guidelines )