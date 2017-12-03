SLO Food Bank shut down for food quality issues

December 3, 2017

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has shut down the SLO Food Bank’s warehouse because of issues with food safety and for operating without a valid processed food registration permit. [Cal Coast Times]

On Nov. 27, a state investigator inspected the SLO Food Bank’s facility on Kendall Road in San Luis Obispo and discovered the unsanitary and regulatory issues. The state also cited the Food Bank for “food adulteration,” the process of adding inferior additions to foods that make the products unsafe.

“Due to the unsanitary conditions, all food within the facility is embargoed, and no new food can be moved into the facility until sanitary conditions have been restored,” the CDPH said Friday in a statement to KSBY.

Each month, the SLO Food Bank helps feed about 6,000 families. About 60 percent of scheduled food deliveries will be made next week, according to Food Bank CEO Kevin Drabinski.

SLO Food Bank officials and state inspectors will meet next week to discuss how to correct the Food Bank’s safety and regulatory issues.

