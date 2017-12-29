Thieves snatch items stored for the homeless

Homeless services officials temporarily closed several North County warming centers this week after thieves broke into a shed in Paso Robles and stole items being stored for the homeless. [Cal Coast Times]

On Wednesday, the thieves broke into a shed at the nonprofit Paso Cares’ feeding site at 24th Street and Riverside Drive and snatched lanterns, bags of socks, toiletries, food, a backpack and a computer.

Officials have yet to determine a dollar value for the items stolen.

Paso Cares President Ed Gallagher said the nonprofit is working to replace the shed with a container that would be much more difficult to break into. Workers aim to finish the job by the end of the week.

It is unclear when the warming centers will reopen.

