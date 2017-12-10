Toddler injured in hit-and-run in SLO

December 10, 2017

A search is on for a driver who struck a 3-year-old pedestrian in San Luis Obispo on Friday and then fled the scene. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man driving a white Ford F-250 hit a 3-year-old who walked into the street. The collision occurred at the intersection of Mill and Park streets.

The driver never slowed down and fled westbound on Mill Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The 3-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The toddler is expected to make a full recovery.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic male in his 20s who was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt . The Ford truck was an early to mid 1990s model with an extended cab.

The truck may have had a lumber rack with several construction items in the bed. Additionally, a miscellaneous green and black sign was on the passenger’s side door of the vehicle.

Loading...