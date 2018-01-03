3 illegal immigrants arrested in San Luis Obispo
January 27, 2018
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested three illegal immigrants on various charges in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
The suspects were reportedly living on Johnson Avenue near French Medical Center. ICE agents conducted a series of traffic stops near the home and took the suspects into custody.
Agents arrested the suspects on charges of possession of selling a controlled substance, DUI and possession of stolen property, said Tess Whittlesey, a spokeswoman for Rep. Salud Carbajal. Officials have yet to disclose the identities of the suspects or release additional information about the arrests.
