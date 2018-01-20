Arroyo Grande police catch burglar in Berry Gardens home

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested a suspected burglar they found hiding inside a garage of a home in Berry Gardens Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on the 1400 block of Strawberry Avenue and found someone had forced their way into the unoccupied residence. While searching the home, officers found a 23-year-old Oceano man hiding inside the garage.

Trey Anthony Wilson was in possession a stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Police booked Wilson into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of a firearm by an addict, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.