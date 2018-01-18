Atascadero track star killed in crash

January 18, 2018

A former Atascadero High track star was killed and her sister was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 198 just west of Highway 5. [Cal Coast Times]

Brittni Frace, 20, of Paso Robles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Brynn Frace was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

After stopping for gas, Brynn Frace turned the 2004 Chevrolet she was driving onto Highway 198 without yielding to the driver of a 2014 Peterbuilt traveling at about 40 mph.

“Without yielding to the Peterbuilt, the Chevrolet accelerated onto state Route 198 and directly into the path of the Peterbuilt,” according to the CHP. “The front of the Peterbuilt collided into the left side of the Chevrolet as the Chevrolet was traveling in a southernly direction through the westbound state Route 198 traffic lanes.”

The 52-year-old driver of the Peterbuilt did not suffer any injuries.

Loading...