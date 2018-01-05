Grover Beach woman deported to Mexico
January 5, 2018
A Grover Beach mother whom liberal activists and politicians rallied to save from deportation was sent to Mexico on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]
Neofita Valerio-Silva, 47, came to the United States illegally 25 years ago. Valerio-Silva is a mother of three children, one of whom is a minor, as well as a Grover Beach homeowner. She had recently been working recently as a maid at a local hotel.
On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office denied Valerio-Silva’s request for a stay of her deportation. Authorities then transported Valerio-Silva to the Adelanto Processing Center in Victorville. On Thursday afternoon, she was taken to Tijuana, Mexico.
All of Valerio-Silva’s children were born in the United States. The oldest of her three children, 23-year-old Susan Bernal, is a medical assistant who currently lives in San Diego. Valerio-Silva’s 18-year-old son is a college student, and her 16-year-old daughter is a cheerleader at Arroyo Grande High School.
Valerio-Silva also has a husband, who lives in Mexico in the Acapulco area. Her mother, too, is in Mexico.
Sad story for sure but, when she jumped the border 25 years ago she didn’t consider that they might catch her. Now her lack of planning (she hasn’t attempted to become a citizen in 25 years) has damaged her children and it’s somehow going to be our fault. My money is on her being back cleaning rooms within 60 days.