Grover Beach woman deported to Mexico

January 5, 2018

A Grover Beach mother whom liberal activists and politicians rallied to save from deportation was sent to Mexico on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]

Neofita Valerio-Silva, 47, came to the United States illegally 25 years ago. Valerio-Silva is a mother of three children, one of whom is a minor, as well as a Grover Beach homeowner. She had recently been working recently as a maid at a local hotel.

On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office denied Valerio-Silva’s request for a stay of her deportation. Authorities then transported Valerio-Silva to the Adelanto Processing Center in Victorville. On Thursday afternoon, she was taken to Tijuana, Mexico.

All of Valerio-Silva’s children were born in the United States. The oldest of her three children, 23-year-old Susan Bernal, is a medical assistant who currently lives in San Diego. Valerio-Silva’s 18-year-old son is a college student, and her 16-year-old daughter is a cheerleader at Arroyo Grande High School.

Valerio-Silva also has a husband, who lives in Mexico in the Acapulco area. Her mother, too, is in Mexico.

Loading...