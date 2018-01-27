Paso Robles teens rob Los Osos teen during drug deal

January 27, 2018

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrested three Paso Robles teens for allegedly robbing a Los Osos teen at gun point during a drug deal on Friday.

Earlier, the 17-year-old Los Osos boy had contacted the Paso Robles teens to arrange a drug transaction. At about 5 p.m., the three Paso Robles teens arrived at the victim’s home on the 1500 block of 8th Street and told the Los Osos teen to get into the vehicle.

During the drug deal, the suspects pulled a gun on the Los Osos teen and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then drove the teen a short distance from his home before they let him out of the car.

Deputies with the sheriff’s gang task force found the three suspects in a car parked in the Food 4 Less parking lot on Creston Road in Paso Robles. Officers arrested a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male on charges of armed robbery.

Loading...