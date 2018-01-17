SLO County supervisors cut meeting schedule in half

January 17, 2018

In order to provide more time to prepare for board meetings, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last year to meet twice a month in 2018, rather than four times a month as it has in the past. [Cal Coast Times]

Of the 58 county boards of supervisors in California, 41 meet twice a month, Supervisor John Peschong said. By reducing the number of meetings, the board hopes to provide staff and elected officials more time to prepare for meetings and study the issues.

“Each year, the Board of Supervisors meeting schedule varies, depending on various events which include fifth Tuesdays in the month, holidays, and mid-year breaks,”according to the Nov. 7 staff report.

The 2018 calendar includes 23 regular meetings, in addition to the annual budget hearing and special sessions that may be held for strategic planning purposes. If needed, SLO County officials can add extra meeting dates.

In November, the board also voted unanimously to provide County Administrative Officer Wade Horton with the authority to cancel and add board meetings at his discretion.

The board meets next on Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. at the Government Center on Monterey Street in the city of San Luis Obispo.

