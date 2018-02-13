13-year-old Santa Maria boy shot by brother

February 4, 2018

A Santa Maria teen is in jail after he shot and critically wounded his 13-year-old brother on Saturday afternoon, according to Santa Maria police. Police believe the shooting was accidental. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after noon, Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of West Polk Street. They found the 13-year-old in critical condition.

The victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested the boy’s brother, 19-year-old Fernando Navarro, on suspicion of shooting a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possessing a firearm when prohibited by court order.

