3 Santa Maria men arrested for rape and pimping of a minor

February 20, 2018

Santa Maria police rescued an underage prostitute and arrested three men on various charges ranging from rape to pimping of a minor. [Cal Coast Times]

After a report of prostitution, Santa Maria detectives contacted the victim, as well as three suspects, according to the city’s police department. Officers then arrested Pedro Morales Abotye, 57, for rape, pimping of a minor and unlawful intercourse with a minor.

Gabriel Campos Lopez, 51, and Ramiro Buenrostro, 37, were both arrested for unlawful intercourse with a minor. Buenrostro is also charged with oral copulation of a minor.

Police have yet to release additional details about the case. Authorities provided the victim with various

