3 Santa Maria men arrested for rape and pimping of a minor
February 20, 2018
Santa Maria police rescued an underage prostitute and arrested three men on various charges ranging from rape to pimping of a minor. [Cal Coast Times]
After a report of prostitution, Santa Maria detectives contacted the victim, as well as three suspects, according to the city’s police department. Officers then arrested Pedro Morales Abotye, 57, for rape, pimping of a minor and unlawful intercourse with a minor.
Gabriel Campos Lopez, 51, and Ramiro Buenrostro, 37, were both arrested for unlawful intercourse with a minor. Buenrostro is also charged with oral copulation of a minor.
Police have yet to release additional details about the case. Authorities provided the victim with various
They’re just doing the jobs Americans don’t want!
ICE !
Santa Maria’s best! ICE should come in and do a mass sweep of all these illegal cities. Santa Maria wants this scum in their City good for them, just make sure you keep this scum in your City as we have enough of your crumbs in SLO County.