If Adam Hill doesn’t change, it is time for a recall

February 15, 2018

OPINION by MARK BURNES

I wish San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill the very best, and I hope he is sincere in his admissions of aberrance and promises to seek help and regain our respect, but I remain skeptical.

Too often these “admissions” and these “rehabs” are simply the last refuge of a scoundrel who’s been cornered.

Efforts to recall Supervisor Hill will remain on hold until we can determine whether or not he actually is sincere. If he is, then we look forward to him returning to his seat on the Board and conducting the duties for which he was elected in an ethical, professional, and respectful manner.

If he’s being disingenuous, then the recall effort will proceed.

I sincerely hope that it is the former, but am ready to take aggressive action if it is the latter.

