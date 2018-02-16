If Adam Hill doesn’t change, it is time for a recall
OPINION by MARK BURNES
I wish San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill the very best, and I hope he is sincere in his admissions of aberrance and promises to seek help and regain our respect, but I remain skeptical.
Too often these “admissions” and these “rehabs” are simply the last refuge of a scoundrel who’s been cornered.
Efforts to recall Supervisor Hill will remain on hold until we can determine whether or not he actually is sincere. If he is, then we look forward to him returning to his seat on the Board and conducting the duties for which he was elected in an ethical, professional, and respectful manner.
If he’s being disingenuous, then the recall effort will proceed.
I sincerely hope that it is the former, but am ready to take aggressive action if it is the latter.
Recall is a TALL order. Prepare the papers, AH is his own worst enemy and will not change.
Hill will run again and he’ll win again. While people seem to be aware of Hill’s social issues, those same people don’t want a county leader that is pro-development and pro-offshore oil. I also see that many people are not pleased with they way a majority of the BOS created overly restrictive marijuana ordinances after a majority of the state voted to legalize it. One thing to “recall” here is the large margin by which Hill won the last election. Has that much really changed?
If it hasn’t changed then we all are in trouble.
Are you never outdoors for the last ten years?!! The county has been developed to past capacity of a formerly cool small town. Tens of thousands more people are here in the last ten years. Hill has each of his hands in a developer’s pocket at all times. And just because people voted to stop sending their family members to prison for weed, don’t make the assumption that everyone is pro weed anywhere and anytime by anyone.
Mark, I commend you for your courage in standing up against Hill, but don’t let up. This morning’s Trib contained a letter asking us to give Hill a second chance. He’s had a hundred chances and he’s blown them all. If he’s truly sick, he needs to get help, but his transgressions have disqualified him from his office. After all, it may be the office that is feeding his demons. If he refuses to resign, the recall still needs to happen!