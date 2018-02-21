Arming school staff could prevent tragedy
February 21, 2018
OPINION by JODY LANGFORD
Predictably, after every mass shooting, most recently the tragedy in Florida, the same anti-gun talking heads spew the same talking points. They call for “reasonable” gun laws and blame the NRA and the “gun culture” for the shooting.
I rarely, if ever, hear these talking heads suggest any new law that would actually work to prevent tragedies such as this. There are over 300 million guns in private hands in the United States. If a law was passed banning all guns and requiring all guns to be turned in, how many of these would stay in private hands? My reasonable estimate would be upwards of 100 million.
Criminals for sure would not turn them in and neither would unbalanced creeps such as these school shooters.
Law-abiding citizens would hide theirs, not wanting to give up their Second Amendment rights or the ability to protect themselves and their families. So a complete gun ban and confiscation scheme would only serve to make innocents easier targets.
Prior to 1934, you could walk into a hardware store and buy a machine gun off the shelf and walk out with it. Prior to 1968, you could do the same with all guns other than machine guns. As recently as the late 70’s and early 80’s, there were trucks in the high school parking lots with guns in the racks. Were there all these mass shootings back then? I don’t remember any.
The problem is not the gun, it is society. God, morality, and basic human decency and normalcy are removed from our schools and from every facet of our society, then people wonder where God is when these shootings happen.
The solution, albeit a band-aid, is to arm school personnel. On a volunteer basis, any school teacher, administrator, custodian…any staff member that can pass a background check and undergo basic training in firearms safety…should be allowed to carry concealed in the school. The anti-gunners don’t like this idea because they spew the erroneous idea that the mere existence of the gun will lead to an increase in gun violence. Or that there is a higher probability for innocents to get hurt. Or any other number of baseless claims.
There are two common threads to all of these mass shootings: The bad guy was the only one with a gun, or it took a good guy with a gun to stop the carnage.
Jody Langford is a retired law enforcement officer living in the North County.
Let me say this about that.
Getting the police to help isn’t going to work, I had a rental tenent call me and tell me he knew where I lived and was going to drive by and shoot at me, so being an upright person I called the Sheriff and explained the situation to them, they told me they didn’t have time to come out and make a report, so i explained to them that I was waiting in my yard with a shotgun and if this disgruntled tenent came by to shoot at me they would need a body bag to haul him off my property, I promptly had a couple sheriff’s here to take a report, taking away our guns isn’t going to work,as there are just not enough cops to defend everyone, I’ll choose to defend myself.
Now on the other hand having an ak47 or an ar15 or some other such gun is not necessary, but this horse hockey of finger printing honest people for ammo is downright stupid, do you think the bad guys are going to go into big 5 to buy ammo.
Hmmmmmm. The first “mass shooting” I remember was back in the late 60’s when a Viet Nam vet got into a bell tower and shot people from above. The country was horrified. There were a lot fewer guns in this country then, but seems like the amount of incidents of death by guns has risen right along with the amount of guns there are available. Imagine that. . All the countries that have banned assault weapons seem to be doing fine. They also usually have health care and family leave , free higher education and much lower poverty levels. If you are afraid of the government, I suggest participation, without which we will never regain our democracy. An AR15 is seriously inadequate against our military armaments, after all. “Only criminals will have guns”? OK. LE is designed to address that. If they are not doing that job, fire them and get officers who will. Since 95% of the public wants to see stricter regulations and only 3% have most of the guns, it puts whomever opposes reform into a very small minority. All the insults and rants about how stupid you think we are will not change that. It just singles you out. OOOohhhh scary!!!! Better hug that gun. As for arming teachers, even fewer teachers want to be armed. They are TEACHERS, not trained combatants. Not to mention the time Pres. Reagan got shot whilst SURROUNDED by the best trained body guards in the world. Seriously, people are you that threatened for your security that you think you need specially designed mass killing machines in your homes? Look around. The only ones shifting us that much further into the third world is you.
Just a reply regarding the police doing their job. You might notice that almost daily we read about police officers getting killed by firearms. They are the ones that are doing their jobs. Then we read the background of those who are the killers. Yes, many are mentally ill for sure. But many have slipped thru the judicial system were very dangerous felons are plea bargained down to lesser crimes. some are getting early releases, then the liberals are initiating sanctuary cities where some crime is accepted as the norm. The judicial system and politicians are solely to blame when we hear that some shooters have already been convicted of murders and are out walking among us. I find it hard to believe that really happens.
And let me add that is why I own a gun and believe in gun rights not to say that some modifications could be made.
Without a doubt, one of the most uninformed and statistically challenged, BS replies I have seen on CCN.
You are correct Jody, mental illness needs to be addressed and there were several red flags in this incident and in most mass shootings.
your right on jody with this article, im 75 years old and all my time in school growing up in OAKLAND this was UNHEARD of there were NO school shootings, and no matter what guns are not going away folks so get over it , the guns did not kill anyone the screwed up person did the killing, and knifes and base ball bats work also you gonna ban them. BAN IDIOTS NOT GUNS