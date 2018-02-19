Atascadero man killed in Highway 101 crash

February 19, 2018

A 71-year-old Atascadero man died following a rollover crash on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon that also left a 72-year-old woman hospitalized. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 5 p.m., Thomas Cahill was driving a 1989 Alfa Romeo convertible northbound near San Ramon Road with Ruth Cahill when the 72-year-old man swerved into another vehicle. He then appeared to overcorrect, lost control of his convertible, which caused the car to go up an embankment and overturn.

Thomas Cahill, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. Ruth Cahill became trapped inside the overturned car. She was wearing a seat belt.

Emergency responders rescued both victims from the scene and transported them to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Thomas Cahill died of his injuries at the hospital.

Ruth Cahill’s current condition is unclear. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision did not suffer any injuries.

It is unclear what caused Thomas Cahill to swerve into another vehicle. A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

