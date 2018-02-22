Bicyclist crashes into car in rural Arroyo Grande

February 22, 2018

A bicyclist suffered major injuries after colliding with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in rural Arroyo Grande. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., the driver and the bicyclist were traveling on Huasna Road when the bicyclist turned left towards Lopez Drive in front of the automobile, the driver told officers. Both CHP and Arroyo Grande police officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Officials are not releasing the current condition of the driver at this time.

Officers closed the area to traffic for about 30 minutes following the collision.

Loading...