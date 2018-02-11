Cuesta College in deficit spending, union pushing raises

While the Cuesta College Board of Trustees is looking at strategies to offset a $551,000 budget deficit, the faculty union is pushing for higher pay. [Cal Coast Times]

Lower enrollment coupled with increased unfunded pension liabilities have led to the current fiscal year budget deficit. In the 2011-2012 school year, the campus had 8,646 full time student. With a current reduction of 337 full-time students, the campus incurred a financial loss of $1.79 million.

Also contributing to the deficit, is an increase in payments of more than $600,000 to the California Public Employees Retirement System and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.

The board of trustees is looking at a variety of strategies to combat the current deficit including an early retirement program, a selective hiring freeze, duel enrollment for local high school students and a scholarship program to increase enrollment.

While the administration is seeking to reduce spending, the teachers union is requesting a 2.5 percent salary increase. The district has offered a 1 percent increase.

In 2014-15 the faculty received a 2 percent raise followed by a 5 percent increase in 2015-16. If the district and the faculty union are unable to agree on raises, the faculty could go on strike.

