David Boyer enters race for SLO County assessor seat

February 27, 2018

Former deputy assessor David Boyer announced last week that he is running against San Luis Obispo County Assessor Tom Bordonaro for the county assessor seat. [Cal Coast Times]

Boyer, 43, worked as a deputy assessor for five years before recently receiving a transfer to the planning department. A former contractor and business owner, Boyer lives in Templeton with his wife and 3-year-old son.

Boyer is challenging Bordonaro, who was first elected to the assessor office in 2002. Bordonaro has also filed papers to run for office in the 2018 election.

If elected, Boyer said he would provide fairness and personal over-site of tax roll revisions. On the top of his list of changes he would like to make to the appraisers office, is reducing the number of management personnel and stabilizing the operating budget.

“When Bordonaro took office, there were two managers, 87 employees and the department budget was $6.5 million,” Boyer said. “Currently, there are five managers and 85 employees. Now we have over a $10 million budget, up 70 percent. This is because Bordonaro is not there to manage the budget.”

Boyer voiced concerns that Bordornaro’s frequent absences have effected moral. He says there are too many managers, not enough workers and no clear leadership.

“Before I filed papers, Bordonaro was only in the office a few times a month,” Boyer said.

With only two candidates in the race for the assessor seat, the candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary will win the election.

