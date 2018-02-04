Greg Clayton to challenge Ian Parkinson in sheriff’s race

February 4, 2018

Retired San Luis Obispo police officer and long time private investigator Greg Clayton announced Friday that he is running against San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson for the county’s top law enforcement seat. [Cal Coast Times]

Following the death of Andrew Holland, a mentally ill Atascadero man who died after being strapped in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours, the Holland family asked Parkinson to step down. The Holland family is supporting Clayton’s campaign for sheriff.

Clayton is running on a campaign of justice and reform based on allegations of mistreatment of inmates under Parkinson’s watch. In the past five years, 12 men have died in the county jail, approximately three times the national average, while the department failed to abide by state regulations regarding the treatment of mentally ill inmates.

Clayton graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in political science in 1975. He then went on to serve as a San Luis Obispo police officer before opening Clayton Investigations in 1993. As a private investigator, Clayton has worked for the SLO County Counsel’s Office, local attorneys and insurance companies.

