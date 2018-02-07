Large mixed-use development proposed for SLO

February 7, 2018

With two major housing developments currently in the works in San Luis Obispo, plans for a new high-density residential development with compact living quarters are expected to go before the city’s Architectural Review Commission next week.

Initial plans call for a 606-home development on a 17-acre site at 1160 Laurel Lane, with nearly half of the residential units being microstudios of 450 square feet or less. Some of the microstudios would be as small as 385 square feet.

Atoll Holdings LLC, the project applicant, is requesting to redevelop the currently vacant Atoll Business Park into a mixed-use site with 29,680 square feet of commercial space, in addition to the 606 homes, or approximately 385,000 square feet of residential space. The commercial area would include a restaurant or brew pub, dry cleaner, nail salon, deli, coffee shop, mail center and collaborative work space.

The developers plan to create an apartment village with 108 single-bedroom units, 192 two-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units, in addition to the 280 microstudios. The largest three-bedroom home would be 1,155 square feet.

Project plans state the housing village would be geared toward young professionals and low-income working families, as well as essential workers, like police officers, firefighters, teachers and service workers.

The Crux Gym climbing area, which is currently located at the site of the project, would be integrated into the development. Likewise, plans call for a one-mile fitness trail loop, swimming pools and a rooftop tennis court.

In recent years, the San Luis Obispo City Council has encouraged high-density housing development and has given approval for the 720-home Avila Ranch development and the 580-home San Luis Ranch project.

