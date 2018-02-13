It is too late for Supervisor Adam Hill

February 13, 2018

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

The Tribune’s coverage of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill’s recent obscene outburst against a constituent, and Hill’s reaction that he will be getting help for depression, were both welcome news. For the Tribune—Hill’s primary public enabler—to ask him to get help or resign was remarkable.

Hill’s admission that “I am responsible for my own actions” was spot on. Has he finally looked in the mirror? As a frequent critic of Hill, I actually feel bad for him if he is really suffering from depression. If he is, we should all be glad that he’s seeking help. He needs it.

But for his political career, regardless of the outcome of his treatment, it’s too late for him to return to the board. Resignation is the best option, not only for him, but for the rest of us.

Which begs the question: is he being honest with us? Knowing some people who have suffered from clinical depression, their personalities have been quiet and withdrawn. By contrast, Hill’s demeanor has consistently been aggressive, caustic, and hostile. Now I’m no shrink, but there are some who feel he’s hiding out behind a contrived affliction, laying low only to rise again when things die down and the moment is right. We can only hope that’s not the case.

But let’s clear the air on one thing. As he prepares to take his leave, let’s consider one of Hill’s lingering legacies. He has created the mythical perception that it’s the board majority– not himself—that is responsible for the discord on the board. Nothing could be further from the truth!

It has been Hill’s antics and his alone that have been the source of the board’s divisiveness. By contrast, the board majority has consistently turned its diplomatic cheek in the face of his daily rants against them on Facebook and his weekly theatrical fulminations at board meetings.

In closing, Adam, please get the help you appear to need. But also do the decent thing for this County and your constituents: resign your position on the board and let Governor Jerry Brown appoint a more suitable replacement.

