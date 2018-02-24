Man attacked Chumash security guard before being shot and killed

February 24, 2018

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a Chumash Casino security guard early Tuesday morning as a Santa Barbara resident who was permanently banned from the casino property. Prior to being shot and killed, the man stole a security guard’s Taser and used it against him, according to the sheriff’s office. [Cal Coast Times]

Last November, Jose Guido, 37, was banned from Chumash Casino Resort, reportedly for a theft-related incident. At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Chumash security investigators caught Guido trespassing on the casino property, contacted him and told him to leave the premises.

A scuffle ensued, during which Guido snatched a Chumash security investigator’s Taser and used it against him, a sheriff’s office news release states. The security guard then shot Guido three times, killing him.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday confirmed Guido died of gunshot wounds. Guido’s official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results.

Once the sheriff’ office completes its investigation, it will forward the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review. Authorities have not released the identity of the security guard who shot and killed Guido.

