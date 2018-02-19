Man stabbed in scuffle outside Paso Robles store

February 19, 2018

A Paso Robles man ended up in the hospital and another on the run after a fight outside a liquor store in Paso Robles Saturday evening escalated to a stabbing, according to the city’s police department. [Cal Coast News]

Shortly before 8 p.m., a group of men were fighting in front of J-n-J’s Liquor & Food Mart when 24-year-old Lucio Merino Cervantes allegedly stabbed another man. Cervantes fled and is still on the loose.

Friends transported the victim to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. Staff then informed law enforcement of the stabbing.

Both the victim and witnesses told investigators that Cervantes committed the stabbing during a fight in front of the liquor store in the 3300 block of Spring Street.

Witnesses said Cervantes fled the scene with two unidentified males in a dark-colored sedan.

At this time, the stabbing does not appear to be gang related, police said. Officers are still trying to determine, though, what led to the fight.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Loading...