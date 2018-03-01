SLO County selects new public works director, Hill back at work

February 28, 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to do a background check and attempt to negotiate a contract with the board’s undisclosed choice for the job of public works director. [Cal Coast Times]

In Nov. 2017, the board voted unanimously to appoint then public works director Wade Horton to the county’s administrative officer position. On Tuesday, the board went into closed session to consider several candidates vying for the public works director job.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Adam Hill arrived late at the first board meeting he has attended since his Feb. 9 announcement that he would be taking time off to deal with mental health issues. Following multiple allegations of bullying and threats, Hill said he needed to take time off to deal with his depression and frequent outbursts.

Loading...