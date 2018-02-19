Teens arrested for shooting BBs into a vacant field

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested two juveniles in Los Osos on Friday afternoon for firing a BB gun in a “grossly negligent manner.” [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing someone shoot a rifle from a parked vehicle near the intersection of Clark Valley and Los Osos Valley roads into a vacant field. Deputies then discovered the vehicle in Los Osos and made a high risk stop.

Inside the car, deputies found a BB gun, two juveniles and an 18-year-old. Officers then determined that both of the juveniles had shot the BB gun into the field.

The sheriff’s department has announced plans to have the youths charged with discharging a BB device in a grossly negligent manner. The juveniles where released to parents and the adult was not arrested.

