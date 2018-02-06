Wrong-way DUI driver crashes truck in Paso Robles

A 27-year-old Atascadero woman driving under the influence and in the wrong direction on Highway 101 crashed head-on into a pickup truck Sunday evening north of Paso Robles. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., Alexandra Gonzales was driving southbound on northbound Highway 101 in a Nissan Sentra near San Marcos Road. In addition to driving under the influence and in the wrong direction, Gonzales was also heading through a construction zone with her headlights off, according to the CHP.

An Oceano resident, who was driving northbound in a Dodge Ram 2500, was unable to avoid the oncoming Nissan. The two vehicles collided head-on, sending the Nissan into the highway median and the Dodge onto the right shoulder.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Authorities arrested Gonzales at the scene for DUI and transported her to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

The driver of the Dodge pickup complained of pain but was not taken to the hospital. Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage in the crash.

Following the collision, traffic backed up on Highway 101 in both directions. A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

