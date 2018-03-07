7 people rescued from waterways in Paso Robles and Avila Beach

March 22, 2018

Rescue personnel pulled at least five people out of the Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday. [KSBY]

Authorities have yet to say how the individuals ended up in the river. However, emergency officials have been warning homeless people camped along the riverbed to move to higher ground.

Footage of one rescue shows a man trapped in the water with a tent prior to emergency personnel pulling him out. A helicopter has also hoisted at least one person out of the Salinas River in Paso Robles.

At least two of the individuals rescued were taken to the hospital. One dog has died. The dog belonged to one of the individuals who was rescued.

In South County, there has also been at least one swift water rescue. Cal Fire crews rescued two people who were stranded at the edge of San Luis Obispo Creek in the Avila Beach area. No one was injured during the incident.

