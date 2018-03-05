Another drug dealer escapes from Lompoc federal prison

March 4, 2018

An inmate serving time for distribution of possession of methamphetamine walked away from the minimum security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc on Sunday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 1 p.m., prison guards discovered Mauricio Martinez, 29, was missing. Prison officials then notified the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies, but authorities have yet to locate Martinez.

Martinez, who was serving a 15 year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamine, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

The minimum security facility, also known as a satellite camp, is adjacent to the medium security federal penitentiary in Lompoc. In recent years, more than a dozen inmates have walked away from the Lompoc prison camp.

It is unclear how many of the fugitives have been apprehended.

