Arroyo Grande man convicted of child molestation

March 31, 2018

A San Luis Obispo County jury convicted a 28-year-old man on Thursday of five counts of molesting a child under the age of 10. [Cal Coast Times]

SLO County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Adam Julian in Arroyo Grande on Aug. 2016 on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a victim under 10.

The jury convicted Julian of all of the charges he faced. Deputy District Attorney Chris White led the prosecution team on the case.

Julian’s sentencing is scheduled for April 23. He is facing life in prison.

Loading...