So much for SLO’s Measure G

March 5, 2018

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

In 2014, the citizens of the City of San Luis Obispo voted to approve a half-cent sales tax known as Measure G. Set to sunset in 2022, it was sold to the voters as a “temporary” tax hike to fund a set of hyped capital improvement projects.

Fast forward to yesterday’s announcement that the city was considering yet another 1 percent sales tax hike to fund another batch of capital improvements. But buried in that article was the statement by Public Works Director Daryl Grigsby that Measure G funds are only used for “the maintenance of existing facilities.”

How quickly our city forgets. No, it didn’t forget. This was deliberate! So much for that list of 2014 capital improvement projects.

Well city voters, it’s time for you to realize that you’ve been fooled by a classic “bait and switch” committed by your own city government. And now they want to fool you again!

Don’t fall for it. Make our government live within its means like the rest of us have to do.

