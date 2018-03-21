Sheriff’s Office on heightened security because of death threats

March 21, 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is on heightened security after several deputies received credible death threats related to the death of Andrew Holland. [Cal Coast Times]

On Jan 22, Holland died after being held naked in a restraint chair for more than 46 hours without sufficient food, water or access to a bathroom. Shortly afterwards, the FBI mounted an investigation into the criminal culpability of county staffers involved in a string of deaths at the jail, an investigation that is ongoing at this time.

Last week, someone released a video of Holland’s last days and his death to the Tribune. The video shows that while Holland struggled and then died on the floor of his cell, guards smiled and laughed.

At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, correctional staff noticed a suspicious package near the front door of the jail.

As a precautionary measure, deputies told people who were at the jail to visit inmates, to leave the premises. The lobby and the parking lot of the jail were closed down and Kansas Avenue in front of the jail was closed to traffic.

Members of the bomb squad then detonated the package. The department has not yet disclosed the contents of the package.

Loading...