SLO police plan search for missing women

March 24, 2018

Law enforcement personnel will conduct a large search on Sunday for a 26-year-old San Luis Obispo woman who has been missing for two and a half months. The search will center around Perfumo Canyon. [Cal Coast Times]

On Jan. 18, San Luis Obispo police received word that Kristen Marti had not been seen since Jan. 9. Marti was last seen in the 1800 block of Perfumo Canyon Road in a parked maroon colored sedan. She was with an unknown man at the time.

Marti had not been in contact with her family or friends since Jan. 9, which police said was unlike her. The 26-year-old woman was known to frequent hotels in San Luis Obispo County.

On Sunday, SLOPD, as well as the SLO County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and other agencies, will conduct a large-scale search of Perfumo Canyon and several undisclosed areas in the county. The search teams will operate on foot and will be assisted by off-leash K-9s.

The aim of the search will be to locate Marti, as well as any evidence that may help investigators determined what happened to her on Jan. 9. Investigators have determined several locations in SLO County where they believe they will recover evidence of Marti’s disappearance.

Officials instruct everyone in the area of the search to drive with caution.

