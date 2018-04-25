Arroyo Grande man sentenced to 27 years to life for child molestation

A judge sentenced a 28-year-old Arroyo Grande man to 27 years to life in prison on Monday for a host of child molestation convictions. [Cal Coast Times]

Last month, a San Luis Obispo County jury convicted Cody Adam Julian of five counts of molesting a child under the age of 10. The child Julian molested was a close family friend, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

Julian was arrested by county sheriff’s deputies in Arroyo Grande in Aug. 2016 on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a victim under 10. The jury convicted Julian of all of the charges he faced at trial, including one count of engaging in a sex act with a child under 10.

The molestation reportedly occurred between April and Aug. 2016.

