Attempted kidnapping reported at Target in SLO

April 18, 2018

San Luis Obispo police have released a surveillance image of a woman who possibly attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old child at the SLO Target store on Tuesday. [Cal Coast Times]

The suspect was seen possibly trying to lure the child out of Target with her. However, the child’s parent intervened, San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated in a social media post.

Then the suspect left the store without further incident. Police are attempting to identify the woman and are asking anyone has information about her to call Officer Locarnini at (805) 594-8067.

