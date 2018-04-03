Body found in Prefumo Canyon identified as missing SLO woman

Kristen Marti had been missing for almost three months when San Luis Obispo police officers found a body in a creek near Prefumo Canyon Road on March 25. But because of the condition of the body, the coroner’s office was initially unable to identify the remains. [Cal Coast Times]

On Monday, dental records confirmed the body found is that of Marti.

Marti, 26, has not been seen or in contact with friends or family since Jan. 9. Marti was last seen in the 1800 block of Perfumo Canyon.

Police are investigating the death of Marti as a homicide.

Investigators have asked anyone who saw a mid-90s, red Chevy S-10 Blazer in the Prefumo Canyon Road area on Jan. 9 to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

